CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Black Galaxies Leave For Abuja Ahead Home Eagles Clash

The Black Galaxies of Ghana are off to Abuja for the second leg of their African Nations Championship qualifier against Nigeria.

Annor Walker’s side won the first leg 2-0 with Afriyie Barnieh and Seiju Suraj scoring the goals.

The winner of the game on aggregate qualifies for the Championship of African Nations in Algeria early next year.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the last three editions of the competitions despite having a good record at CHAN tournaments.

The Black Galaxies have twice been in the finals, losing in 2007 to DR Congo in the inaugural edition before a penalties shootouts defeat in 2014 to Libya.

