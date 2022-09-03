Dare Inaugurates National Anti-Doping Organisation Board

The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) Board with a view to fostering clean sports and ensuring that Nigeria remains compliant with the World Anti-Doping treaty as well as the UNESCO Convention against Doping in Sports.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare while inaugurating the Board today, in his office in Abuja, stated that Anti-Doping has become a technical and integral part of sports that scrutinizes the integrity and credibility of the Sports of any nation before the watchful eye of the international community.

According to him, “Nigerian Sports has overtime borne the unfortunate scars of Anti-Doping with the positive drug test results of some athletes, as such; it has put in place the required structure and policy that would enable the country administer anti-doping in line with the international standards and the World Anti-Doping Agency ( WADA ) Code Requirements.

This he said, has earned…