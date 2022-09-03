Drogba Welcomes Aubameyang To Chelsea

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is delighted seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Stamford Bridge.

After completing the last-minute move from Barcelona on deadline day, Aubameyang posted a photo of him wearing the Blues’ No 9 shirt.

Drogba in response, wrote: “Finally!!!!! Remember the time we spoke about it years ago. Happy for you brother.”

Chelsea fans will be hoping Aubameyang can make a similar impact to Drogba, who scored 164 goals over his two stints at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba and Aubameyang are close friends, with the Chelsea legend once describing the latter as his “little bro” after the Gabon striker did Drogba’s trademark celebration after scoring a goal during his time at Arsenal.

