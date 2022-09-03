FIFA World Cup Trophy Lands In Ghana For Two-Day Tour

The FIFA World Cup Trophy has landed in Ghana for a two-day tour ahead of the Qatar 2022 global football showpiece, Completesports.com reports.

The World Cup Trophy tour of Ghana is led by France’98 World Cup winner and finalist at Germany 2006 edition, David Trezeguet of France.

The delegation was received by Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustafa Ussif, and Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on Saturday, September 3.

The World Cup trophy will be on display on Sunday, September 4 and Black Stars of Ghana fans will be able to take photographs with the trophy.

The GFA announced on their Twitter page along with pictures of the arrival of the World Cup trophy at the Kotoko international airport, Ghana.

“The FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Ghana,” the Tweet reads.