Forest Lose At Home To Struggling Bournemouth

The duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis we’re in action for Nottingham Forest, but saw their side surrender a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to struggling Bournemouth at home in Saturday’s Premier League clash, Completesports.com reports.

Both Awoniyi and Dennis were brought on in the 67th and 85th minutes but could not salvage anything for their team.

While Awoniyi has failed to score in his last five games for Forest, Dennis is yet to score since joining the newly promoted side.

Going into the game Bournemouth had failed to win any of their last four league games and also suffered a 9-0 loss to Liverpool.

The disastrous defeat to Liverpool saw Bournemouth sack their manager Scott Parker who helped them gain promotion.

Cheikhou Kouyate (33rd minute) and Brennan Johnson (penalty, 45+2 minute) put Forest 2-0 ahead in the first half.

But Bournemouth bounced back in the second half and scored three goals through…