Kepa Engages Miss Universe Spain

Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has expressed delight after announcing his engagement to girlfriend Andrea Martinez, the current Miss Universe Spain.

The 27-year-old confirmed his relationship with the Spanish model in January after reportedly dating her for some time.

Martinez, 30, won Miss Universe Spain in 2020 before competing at Miss Universe in Las Vegas.

Kepa shared news of their engagement with an Instagram post on Thursday evening, September 1, with the caption: ‘SHE SAID YES’.

Martinez also replied in Spanish underneath the post which translates to ‘Yes! Yes! Yes! I always love you’.

