Mensah Blames Suarez For Ghana’s 2010 FIFA World Cup Ouster

Former Ghana defender, John Mensah has blamed Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez for the Black Stars’ ouster from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars reached the quarter final of the tournament where they lost to Uruguay on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time.

During the game, Suarez stopped a strike heading for the net by Dominic Adiyiah with his hand, and Asamoah Gyan lost the subsequent penalty kick.

In an interview on Max TV, Mensah claimed Suarez denied Ghana a semi- final berth.

Read Also: Adepoju Congratulates Sadiq On Real Sociedad Move

“It’s very difficult for me to forget about our game against Uruguay,” Mensah said.

“The kind of support we had from the whole continent and Suarez denied us, I can’t forget about it.”

Mensah scored three goals in 86 appearances for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Copyright…