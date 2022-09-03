Neville, Giggs’s Hotel Football Loses £3m In Two Years

Hotel Football, the hospitality chain owned by Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, has lost £3.2million over the last two years and owes more than £10m in loans, the Mirror reports.

Giggs started the business with former United teammate Neville back in 2011 after retiring from football.

Now annual accounts for the business – which were filed this week – show the hotel, which is based near Old Trafford ground, lost loads of cash in 2020 and 2021 after suffering from the Covid pandemic.

The documents, as first reported on by the Daily Star, reveal the firm had pulled a restaurant from the National Museum of Football to save cash. Accounts show that the company behind the business – called Old Trafford Supporters Club Ltd – lost £1,148,879 in 2021 and £2,042,812 the previous year during the pandemic.

Giggs’ fellow director Neville said in comments attached to the figures that trading had not been ‘normal’ as the business had been ‘hit…