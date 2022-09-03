No Longer Afraid To Be Seventy!! I Thank You All! –Odegbami

It is the day after the day, after the day, after…….!

I am still in a trance.

I have been in a daze, unable to fully rationalise and comprehend the events of the past 7 days in my life.

It has been like a dream.

I am waking up this morning finally to the reality that time has flown by… that my little attempt to quietly celebrate the anniversary of my birth date, has been a joke.

Even when the calls started to rain from last Thursday night, I couldn’t, or wouldn’t get it fully into my head that I am actually becoming ‘old’, like my làte father when I visited him in Gombe at 17. He was a warehouse manager at the British Cotton Growing Association, BCGA, at the time.

During one of our conversations, he told me his age – 57! Fifty what?

I looked at him in amazement. How could anybody be that old, least of all my father? It would take an eternity to get to such an ‘old’ age, I reasoned.

That ‘eternity’ has come and gone in a flash.

Also Read…