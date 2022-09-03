Osimhen Strives To Smash Martins’ Serie A Records

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will aim to equal or surpass two of Obafemi Martins’ records in Serie A in Napoli’s crunch clash with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Osimhen made his 55th Serie A appearance in the colours of Napoli which drew 1-1 with Lecce at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night but the striker failed to hit the net.

Osimhen since joining Napoli in 2020 has played 55 Serie A games with 26 goals and nine assists in his record, netting ten times and making five assists in 24 league matches in 2020/21.

During the 2021/22 Italian top-flight campaign, he scored 14 goals and made three assists in 27 matches while this term, he has netted twice and made an assist in four league encounters.

After scoring 26 Serie A goals overall for Napoli, Osimhen is only two shy of Martins with 28 goals in 88 league appearances and five short of Simy Nwankwo who has 31 goals in 101 matches.

Osimhen who also recorded an assist in Napoli’s first…