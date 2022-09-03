Premier League: Iwobi Brilliant Again As Everton, Liverpool Draw At Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi was in impressive form again as Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool at the Goodison Park.

Iwobi, who was deployed in the number 10 role by Everton manager, Frank Lampard featured for 90 minutes in the game.

The Nigeria international has featured in every minutes of Everton’s six Premier League games this season.

Everton are yet to record a win this term after six outings.

Both teams missed a number of scoring opportunities in the game.

Everton were denied a winner on 69 minutes when Conor Goady’s effort was ruled by the Video Assistant Referee.

The draw laves Liverpool in fifth place ahead of the weekend’s remaining fixtures. Winless Everton rise to 14th after a fourth consecutive draw.

