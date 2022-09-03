Sadiq Nets Debut Goal As Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid Share The Spoil

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq made a brilliant start to life at Real Sociedad as he netted his debut goal in the team’s 1-1 draw against Atleticio Madrid in Saturday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international, who recently joined Real Sociedad from Almeria this summer transfer, wasted no time to announce himself to the club.

Sadiq netted in the 55th minute few minutes after coming on from the bench to cancel Atletico Madrid’s early goal that was scored by Alvaro Morata.

He could have earned himself a double in the 67th minute but his effort was well saved by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.

All efforts for both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive as the game ended 1-1.

The draw means, Real Sociedad sit 8th on seven points on the log while Atletico Madrid sit on seven points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…