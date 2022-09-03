Sadiq Set For Real Sociedad Debut, Targets Goal In 3rd Consecutive Laliga Games

Umar Sadiq will go all out to score in his third consecutive Laliga game when he makes his debut for Real Sociedad against Atletico Madrid at the Reale Seguros Stadium today, Saturday, September 3 2022 at the Reale Seguros Stadium.

Sadiq has played three Primera División games in the 2022/2023 season with all the appearances in the colours of UD Almería whom he left late Thursday night to join Sociedad.

He opened his account for the 2022/2023 campaign in Almería’s 1-1 draw with Elche on August 22. The striker also scored when his former club defeated Sevilla 2-1 on August 27.

Sadiq looks to make his bow for Sociedad in what will be his 80th league game in Spain in both the La Liga Smart Bank (76) and La Liga Santander (3), he will be eager to score.

From his 79 league games in Spain, Sadiq has scored 40 goals with 38 coming in the Segunda Division while two have been in the top flight so far during…