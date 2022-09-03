USA Outclass Super Falcons 4-0 In Friendly Match

World champions United States of America maintained their superiority over the Super Falcons of Nigeria with a convincing 4-0 win in an international friendly game on Saturday.

The game which was played inside the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, was the first of two friendlies lined up between USA and the Falcons.

The USA have now won all seven meetings against the Falcons since their first clash at the 1999 women’s World Cup.

Falconets stars at the just concluded FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, Deborah Abiodun, Tosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran made their debuts with the Falcons while Esther Onyenezide was benched.

The Falcons paraded the likes of Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie and Ifeoma Onumonu.

Sophia Smith opened scoring for the USA in the 14th minute before Lindsay Horan doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Smith got her second of the game in 45+1 minute to make it 3-0 in favour of the…