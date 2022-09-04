Aperribay :’We expect Big Things From Sadiq’

Real Sociedad president, Jokin Aperribay, has stated that the management and supporters of the club are expecting very big things from their latest big signing, Umar Sadiq.

Sadiq after much speculations about a move finally left UD Almeria on Thursday which was the summer transfer deadline day for Sociedad in a deal worth in the region of €26m.

Sociedad were forced to spring into action following the sale of Alexander Isak to Newcastle United for a club-record fee of €70m but they have managed to cover the position.

Sadiq Umar is now a Real Sociedad player.

Also Read: ‘Why I’m Scared Of Arsenal’ —Man United Legend, Evra

Accompanied by the president, Jokin Aperribay, the forward has been unveiled as a txuri urdin player this afternoon at the Reale Arena.”

Following the striker’s unveiling, Aperribay thereafter addressed the media. “We are very happy that you are here,” were the president’s first words. “We wish you all the best.

“We hope you connect…