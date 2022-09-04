Black Galaxies Knock Nigeria Out Of 2022 CHAN

Despite a dramatic fight back from the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria, it was not to be as they lost on penalties to the Black Galaxies of Ghana and miss out on qualification for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), Completesports.com reports.

The Black Galaxies surrendered their 2-0 first leg lead as Zulkifilu Muhammed and Chijioke Akuneto scored in the second half to drag the game to penalties.

However, the Black Galaxies picked themselves up from the disappointment of surrendering their lead and won 5-4 on penalties.

It is the Black Galaxies’ first qualification for CHAN since the 2014 edition in South Africa.

For the home-based Eagles they have now missed back-to-back edition of CHAN.

Also Read: Iwobi Was Outstanding Against Liverpool –Oliseh

After a goalless first half, the home-based Eagles pulled a goal back in the 76th minute through Muhammad.

And in the 94th minute Akuneto grabbed the equalizer to send the game into the lottery of penalties.

And in the…