Black Stars Will Win 2022 World Cup –Ghana’s Sports Minister

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, believes that the Black Stars will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start on the 20th of November and the final will be held on the 18th of December.

The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for four editions of the FIFA World Cup; Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Qatar 2022.

Ussif exuded confidence during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tour press conference in Ghana and declared that the Black Stars of Ghana will win the forthcoming World Cup.

“Ghana is happy to open the gate for the rest of the African continent.

The four other African countries; Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon and also Tunisia on this tour,” Ussif said in a video on TV3 Ghana YouTube Channel.

“As a football powerhouse of Africa, Ghana is hopeful and believing that Insha Allah we will see the trophy returning to…