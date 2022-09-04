Dessers Fires Blanks Again As Cremonese Draw Vs Sassuolo

Cyriel Dessers once again failed to open his goal account in the Serie A as he fired blanks in Cremonese’s 0-0 home draw against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Also in action for newly promoted Cremonese was David Okereke.

Dessers has now failed to score in Cremonese’s five opening games of the season. Okereke has scored two goals in the Serie A and one goal in the Coppa Italia.

Dessers did find the net, but his goal was disallowed for offside which was evident even without a VAR check.

Both players who paired in attack against Sassuolo were taken off in the 76th minute.

The draw against Sassuolo was Cremonese’s first point so far in the ongoing campaign.

They now move from bottom to 19th place in the league table.

