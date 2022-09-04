Everton Boss, Lampard Talks Up Iwobi’s Versatility

Everton manager Frank Lampard has praised Alex Iwobi for his ability to play in different positions, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has been one of the top performers for the Toffees since Lampard’s arrival at the Goodison Park early this year.

The 26-year-old has featured as a full-back, winger and attacking midfielder.

Iwobi has thrived as a playmaker in the Everton’s team this season.

He was in fantastic form again as Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

“For me the thing with Alex was to make him feel like he had my confidence,”Lampard told BT Sport.

“Now Evertonians will tell you he was brilliant in the second half of last season and a big part of what we’re doing.

“The beauty of him, which is not the norm with a modern player, if you tell him to play anywhere he’ll say ‘no problem’. He’ll understand it and he won’t be upset by it”.

Iwobi has played every minutes of Everton’s six…