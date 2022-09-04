Frank: Why Onyeka Did Not Go On Loan

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has explained why midfielder Frank Onyeka failed to link up Middlesbrough.

The Nigeria international was linked with a loan move to the Sky Bet Championship club but the gaffer blocked the move.

“Now the dynamic has changed, in this case, Christian’s injury,” Frank stated.

“We couldn’t take the risk so we needed to keep Frank.”

The manager also commended the player for his attitude in training.

“Frank has trained fantastically in all the games,” he said.

“You just need to e ready and to Frank’s credit, he’s done very well in training.”

‘The Tank’ Onyeka made 20 appearances in his debut season in the Premier League last term.”

