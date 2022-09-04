Iwobi Was Outstanding Against Liverpool –Oliseh

Former Nigerian midfielder Sunday Oliseh has expressed delight with the performance of Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi in Everton’s goalless draw against Liverpool.

The Nigerian international has been brilliant since the beginning of the new Premier League season.

Reacting to his performance against Liverpool, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner wrote via his official twitter handle that Iwobi has found total believe in his game.

“Alex Iwobi’s Performance today especially, & in recent months, has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot.

“Vision, physical, clairvoyance, pace, aggressive and above all, he has found total belief in his capabilities. This is great for ‘Naija’ and Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex!! ,” he Tweeted.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League with four points from six games.

