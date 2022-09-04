LaLiga: Chukwueze Subbed On In Villarreal’s Big Win Against Elche

Samuel Chukwueze featured as a substitute in Villarreal’s 4-0 victory against Elche.

Chukwueze replaced Yeremi Pino in the 65th minute.

The 23-year-old has made four league appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

The Nigeria international is yet to start a game for Unai Emery’s men this season.

Gerard Moreno, Giovanni Lo Celso, Frank Coquelin and Jose Luis Morales scored all four goals for the home team.

Villarreal are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

