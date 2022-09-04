Nadal Reaches Fourth Round, Beats Gasquet As Sinner Edge Nakashima

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a third Grand Slam title of 2022 with victory over Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Spain’s Nadal, a four-time winner in New York, prevailed 6-0 6-1 7-5 in his 18th win over the Frenchman.

The 36-year-old won the Australian and French Opens earlier this year before injury saw him withdraw before his Wimbledon semi-final.

He will face American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, is through to the fourth round of the US Open for the second year in a row after a four-set win over American Brandon Nakashima.

The 21-year-old came from a set down to beat Nakashima 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in two hours and 59 minutes. putting on an impressive display of power tennis in the last two sets.

A quarter-finalist at each of the other three matches, Sinner will attempt to reach his first US Open quarter-final on Monday when he takes on Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka in the…