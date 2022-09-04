Ojigwe Joins Race For NFF Board Membership

Paschal Karibe Ojigwe has become the latest ex-Super Eagles player to declare interest run for a position during the 2022 NFF Elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State, on September 30, 2022, Completesports.com reports.

But unlike his ex-Super Eagles teammates duo of Peter side I’d at and Ben Akwuegbu who are interested in succeeding Amaju Pinnick as President of NFF, Ojigwe who also holds a German citizenship has made it clear he wants to contest for a seat on the Executive Board of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Completesports.com reports that the Japan 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets has already acquired the NFF Elections forms to formalise his candidature.

Currently, the Commissioner for Sports, Abia State, Ojigwe, 45, says he if elected to the Executive Board of the NFF, would work hard towards ensuring that grassroots football development takes…