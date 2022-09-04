Olusegun Wins Man Of The Match Award In Russia

Former Golden Eaglets forward Olakunle Olusegun was named Man of the Match, after helping his Russian club Krasnodar to a 2-1 home win against Sochi in Saturday’s league tie, Completesports.com reports.

Olusegun scored and also provided the assist for Krasnodar’s second goal which earned them a fourth consecutive league win.

It was Olusegun’s third goal and second assist in seven league appearances for Krasnodar in the Russian top flight this season.

The 20-year-old opened scoring for his side in the 49th minute before setting up the second goal scored on 52 minutes.

Krasnodar are second on 17 points in the 16-team league table of the Russian premier division.

Olusegun is in his second season with the first team of Krasnodar. He made nine appearances without scoring in his debut season in the 2021/22 league campaign.

He was a member of the Eaglets squad to the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil where they got to the round of 16.

