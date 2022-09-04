Osimhen Salutes Napoli Teammates After Hard fought Win At Lazio

Victor Osimhen has praised his Napoli teammates for their 2-1 comeback win against Lazio in the Serie A on Saturday.

Napoli returned to winning ways after drawing their last two games.

Osimhen featured for 90 minutes and was impressive as Luciano Spalletti’s side remain unbeaten so far in the league.

Lazio took the lead in the fourth minute through Mattia Zaccagni before Kim Min-Jae drew Napoli level on 38 minutes.

And in the 61st minute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got what was the winner to hand Napoli the win.

And commenting after the tough win Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle:“The Fight Continues, Congratulations Guys @sscnapoli 💪🏽.”

Osimhen has scored two goals after five games played so far this campaign.

Napoli are top on 11 points in the league table while champions AC Milan, also on 11 points, are in second place.

