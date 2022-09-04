Senegal Capable Of Reaching 2022 World Cup Final –Diallo

Ambassador of Senegal to Qatar, Dr Mohammed Diallo is optimistic the Teranga Lions will make it to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He made this known in an interview with Peninsula, where he said that the team will be buoyed by a large supporters who will serve as the 12th player at the tournament.

“I’m honoured as a Senegalese to be part of this historic World Cup which is held in the Middle East for the first time,” Diallo said.

“Like every Senegalese fan, I hope my national team will progress far into the tournament and perhaps even play in the semi-final and final. We are African champions and it isn’t impossible considering our players.

“The Senegalese fans in Qatar and those coming from abroad for the World Cup, of which we expect at least 3,000, have been anticipating this event with eagerness. They’ll be the 12th Lion.”

Recall that Senegal are in Group A at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

