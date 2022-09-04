Serie A: Osimhen In Action As Napoli Win 2-1 At Lazio

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen played all 90 minutes as Napoli pipped Lazio 2-1 in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international was making his fifth appearance for Napoli this season.

The host took the lead in the 4th minute through Mattia Zaccagni to the delight of the vociferous home crowd.

However, Napoli leveled parity in the 38th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Min-jae Kim.

The visitor extended their lead in the 61st minute through Kvaratskhelia to silence the supporters.

The victory means Napoli sit top of the Serie A on 11 points while Lazio sit 7th on 8 points.

