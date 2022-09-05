Dutch Legend De Boer Raves About Bassey

Dutch legend Ronald de Boer has heaped plaudits on Calvin Bassey for his impressive displays since the defender linked up with Ajax.

Bassey joined the Eredivisie champions from Glasgow Rangers this summer.

The left-back has impressed since a red card on his Ajax debut against rivals PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup.

“I’m really impressed with Bassey,” De Boer told the Daily Record.

“Rangers will not look forward to seeing him again.

“I have seen many defenders come to Ajax with what we call hard feet. When they leave, they have soft feet. Calvin is still young and is able to learn that. He is a fantastic signing for Ajax.”

De Boer also stated that Bassey has cemented his place in the team’s starting X1.

“He brings strength and speed to Ajax. He is also good on the ball,” de Boer remarked.

“Of course he can improve a lot in his game, but he has shown in recent matches that he…