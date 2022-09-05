Exclusive: ‘How I’ll Revamp Nigerian Football When I Become NFF President’ -Uchegbulam

Chief Amanze Uchegbulam, one of the candidates vying for the office of Nigeria Football Federation President in the September 30 NFF Elective Congress has been touting

‘domestication of football statutes’, among other plans, as his master plan to transform Nigerian football for the better, Completesports.com reports.

Uchegbulam who is the Chairman of Imo State Football Association, stated this while speaking exclusively to Complete Sports in Owerri recently.

Chief Uchegbulam recently declared to contest for the presidency of the NFF. He believes that the domestication of the statutes will put an end to the series of litigations in court and give football administration in the country the desired conducive atmosphere.

”We need to domesticate our rules because that’s why we are having court matters every time. So we need to get the president to approve the statutes as a law governing football in Nigeria. That Law tells you that football matters do not go to court. That’s one…