I’m Prepared To Fight For Shirt At Chelsea

Chelsea striker Armando Broja says he has no doubts regarding his ability to stake a claim for a first-team spot.

Broja recently signed a new six-year contract with the club, having been sent out on loan to Southampton last season.

In a chat with Evening Standard, Broja stated that he’s delighted to be with the Blues this season.

“You see speculation on the news but I am here now at Chelsea and I have signed my contract, so I am delighted to be at this amazing club,” he told reporters, per Evening Standard.

“I have always been a confident boy so it is important to keep that and remain confident. For me, I feel like I can help the team a lot. I will do my best on and off the pitch in any way I can. I believe I can.”

