Kalu:’I’ll Be Back Soon, Watford Will Return To EPL Next Season’

Nigeria international, Samuel Kalu, has warned English Championship teams that his club Watford FC are raring to fight and gain promotion back to the Premier League next season after their relegation in the 2021/2022 campaign, Completesports.com reports.

The former Bordeaux of France winger who has not tasted league action this season due to injury told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview that the players and management of the London side are determined to make a swift return to the Premiership.

“It was unfortunate that we were relegated last season. We gave it our all but it just did not work out for us. But this season, we are determined to make amends,” Kalu told Completesports.com.

“We have resolved as a team to give 200% in every match and training session in order to bring out the best in us so as to return to where we belong in the Premiership.

“Fortunately, we were able to retain the core of the team that played with us last season even though we lost…