Kyrgios Defeats Champion Medvedev To Reach First US Open Quarter-final

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios edged champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling four-set battle to reach a first US Open quarter-final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, on Sunday night.

Kyrgios overcame the 2021 US Open champion 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance.

It was Kyrgios’ fourth win in five career encounters with Medvedev, and his second straight after a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 second-round decision last month in Montreal.

Kyrgios landed 84 of 119 first serves, winning 75% of those points. He was narrowly out-aced, 22-20.

The tense, hour-long opening set was a veritable serve clinic that featured nine aces from each player.

The 23rd seed Kyrgios would save three set points in the telltale tiebreak to grab the one-set advantage. It was the first set Medvedev had dropped all week.

Three double faults in his first service game of the second set would haunt Kyrgios, who was unable to dig himself out of an 0-3 hole.

A spot in the semifinals will…