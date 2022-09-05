Lookman Provides Assist As Atalanta Beat Monza To Go Top

Ademola Lookman marked his impressive performance with an assist as Atalanta beat Monza 2-0 in Monday’s fixture and jumped to the top of the Serie A table.

The win saw Atalanta now on 13 points go two points clear of Napoli and Milan.

Monza had a strong start with two clear-cut chances in the opening five minutes and Juan Musso was decisive on both occasions.

The Argentina international first tipped Stefano Sensi’s shot from the edge of the box over the bar and then denied Dany Mota Carvalho’s attempt from point-blank range.

The mood was very different in the second half as Lookman and his Atalanta teammates showed an attacking attitude creating at least two or three chances before scoring the opener.

Rasmus Højlund then broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with his first Serie A goal. It was initially disallowed for offside but then confirmed following a VAR check.

The 19-year-old put the ball inside an…