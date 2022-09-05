Super Falcons Target First Win Against USA

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and USA women National Senior Teams clash in Washington D. C on Tuesday in the second of a two-match tour of the United States by the nine-time African champions.

Three-time world champions USA trounced the Falcons 4-0 in the two teams’ first encounter at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, with a brace from Sophia Smith and one each by Lindsay Horan and Alex Morgan.

Both USA and Nigeria have qualified to participate at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be staged by Australia and New Zealand in the summer of next year.

Tuesday’s encounter will take place at the Audi Field in Washington. Audi Field is utilized by National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit and Major League Soccer team, D. C. United and though the USWNT have played 10 times previously in Washington (all at the RFK Stadium), it is…