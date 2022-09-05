Ten Hag Explains Casemiro’s Bench Role Against Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said Brazil midfielder Casemiro is not ready to start at the moment.

Casemiro linked up with the Red Devils from European champions Real Madrid this summer.



However, Ten Hag believes Casemiro is not fully versed in his system, which will take him a few weeks of adaptation to learn.

Asked about Casemiro not starting against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “He is new in the team, he has to adapt to the team. He has to get used to my way of playing football. The other thing, Scott McTominay is playing really well.”

The Brazilian did come off the bench in the game, which United won 3-1 to make it four wins in their last four league matches.

