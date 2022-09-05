Torino Vs Lecce – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Torino vs Lecce – After losing to Atalanta 3-1 in the last match in Serie A, Torino won’t want a recurrence of that performance tonight. Torino enjoyed 59% of the possession in that game and made two of their eight shots on goal. Nikola Vlai scored for Torino in the 77th second. Atalanta their opponent made 12 goal-scoring attempts, with three of them finding the back of the net. Teun Koopmeiners scored three goals for Atalanta (at 45′, 47′, and 84′).

In five of the last six games in which Torino participated, at least three goals per game were scored. In this span, their opponents scored eight, compared to Torino’s eight, total goals. Of course, there’s a chance that tendency won’t continue into this game and they have lost their last three league games at home and haven’t defeated Lecce in their previous five league games.

