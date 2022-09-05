UCL: Osimhen Doubtful For Napoli Vs Liverpool

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen may need to undergo a late fitness test to ascertain his readiness to face Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Osimhen picked a knock in Napoli’s 2-1 win against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was not fully involved in training on Monday as confirmed by a statement on the club’s official website.

”Victor Osimhen trained on his own following a knock that he picked up towards the end of the win over Lazio,”reads the statement.

Napoli will welcome Liverpool to the Diego Armando Maradona for the matchday one encounter.

The forward has scored two goals and registered one assist in five league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

The Nigerian first featured in the Champions League during his time with Lille.

He scored two goals in five appearances in the competition for the Ligue 1 club.

