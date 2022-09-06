Ajax Defender Blind Talks Up ‘Big Talent’ Bassey

Ajax defender Daley Blind is impressed with his new teammate Calvin Bassey and praised the Nigerian former club Rangers for providing them with a ready made star.

Bassey has made an impressive start to life at the club following his transfer from Rangers this summer.

The 22-year-old has formed a solid partnership with Jurien Timber in the heart of defence.

“Already we can see that he (Calvin Bassey) is a big talent,”Blind was quoted by the Daily Record.

“We can see he is strong and enjoys the physical side of the game – but he is also comfortable on the ball and playing out from the back – and that is the style of football threat we try to play at Ajax.

“Rangers must take credit for the player he is and his development. He is a young player still and as a young player it is so important where you can be at a club where you will play and where they obviously want to develop you –…