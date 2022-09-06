Amoo Ruled Out For Rest Of Season With Injury

Akinkunmi Amoo has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign as result of knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

Amoo picked up the injury in FC Copenhagen’s training match with Silkeborg last weekend.

“Akinkunmi Amoo unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury in Saturday’s training match against Silkeborg, and after scans and examinations he has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“Amoo now has an operation, then rest and then a long rehabilitation before he can train with the team and play matches again. Altogether, that process will last 9-10 months,” says chief physician at FCK, Morten Boesen.”

The former Golden Eaglets star has battled with injuries since linking up with FC Copenhagen from Swedish club, Hammarby in January.

He will missed the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

