Atalanta Boss Thrilled With Lookman’s Display In Win At Monza

Atalanta manager Gian Gasperini lavished praise on Ademola Lookman after the winger played a key role in Monday night’s 2-0 win against Monza.

Lookman set up Rasmus Hojlund for the opening goal with a perfect cross in the 57th minute.

The Nigerian shot was diverted into the net for the second goal by Marlon eight minutes later.

“Atalanta have never been on top of the table alone, the lads deserve the praise, it’s a nice thing for us and our fans. We’ll try to make it last as much as possible,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“The fans can enjoy this great moment, we know we have a lot of work ahead of the next games. We have a lot of options that are working well. Hojlund scored, Soppy played an excellent game, like Ederson and Lookman.

“Hojlund has interesting characteristics for a 19-year-old. He is a smart guy and I hope I’ll help him improve with some advice.

