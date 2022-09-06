Atalanta Will Keep Working Hard Despite Good Start To New Season

Ademola Lookman insists Atalanta must improve on their performance despite the club’s impressive start to the 2022/23 season.

The Nerazzuri shot to the top of the Serie A table after a hard-fought 2-0 win against Monza at the U-Power Stadium on Monday night.

It’s the first time Atalanta will occupy top position in the Italian top-flight.

The Nigeria international played a key role in the win with Rasmus Hojlund slotting home from his cross in the 57th minute.

Marlon diverted his shot into the net eight minutes later for the second goal of the game.

“We’re working hard to be better,” Lookman said after the game.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided one assist in five appearances for La Gea this season.

The Nerazzuri will take on Cremonese in their next league game.

