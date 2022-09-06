Bailly Accuses Man United Of Favouring English Players

Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly has accused Manchester United of favouring English players rather than choosing teams on merit.

Last season Bailly made just four Premier League appearances after falling down the pecking order under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The 28-year-old joined Marseille on loan, with a £5million option to make the transfer away from Old Trafford permanent if the French outfit qualify for the Champions League.

Bailly is now preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Champions League game of the season, but has seemingly hit out at Harry Maguire, who played regularly despite struggling while he failed to get a look in.

He stated that he hopes this will end with new manager Erik ten Hag now in charge at Old Trafford.

“The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance,’ Bailly said in quotes carried by The Times.

“[The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out…