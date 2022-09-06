Barca Can Win La Liga Title With Lewandowski

Carles Puyol has revealed that he’s convinced Barcelona are capable of winning the La Liga title this season.

The former Spanish defender who praised the signings made by Barcelona coach, Xavi, stated that the players at his disposal are good enough to match Real Madrid toe to toe for the title.

“A very good job has been done, there is a very good squad and it will be able to fight for all the titles,” Puyol said at the presentation of the XAP padel solidarity tournament.

“When you make an investment of this calibre, the demands are a little higher, but they are always very high.

“Barcelona, I’m convinced, can fight Real Madrid toe to toe, but now it’s up to Xavi, the players and the fans, that we all come together and are united, especially in difficult moments, that there isn’t much debate, because that way it’s easier.

“I’m convinced that it will be a great year.”

The former player highlighted the signing of Robert Lewandowski.

“He is one of the…