‘Beware Of Liverpool’ –Cannavaro Warns Napoli

Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has warned Napoli to put Liverpool into checks due to their goal scoring threats in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

The two sides renew hostilities at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona prior to also meeting Ajax and Rangers in Group A, and the Partenopei have enjoyed a far better opening to their league season.

However, in a chat with Il Mattino, Cannavaro warned Napoli that the Reds are ruthless and cynical in front of goal.

“What a great night of football that awaits me. The Reds are ruthless, they are cynical, they live on the mistakes that their opponents make on the trocar, they press and push you to make mistakes. And as soon as it happens they punish you.

“The antennas must be raised to the maximum. It is a fundamental job what the various (Slaven) Lobotka, (Andre-Franck) Anguissa, (Piotr) Zielinski will have to do: because Liverpool hardly forgive you because they live on this.”

