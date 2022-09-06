Chilwell Delighted With Goal Against West Ham

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell says he’s delighted to have scored his first goal this season against West Ham.

Recall that Chilwell scored off the bench for the Stamford Bridge club in a battling 2-1 win against West Ham United.

The defender also provided the assist for their other goal in the contest.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the England international stated that he’s happy to be patient and utilise his chance.

“I don’t really know where to start,” Chilwell stated post-game.

“It was very off the cuff. I knew I couldn’t bring it down with my chest so I just tried to flick it on and it ended up being a flick-on to myself.

“I’ve turned and the ball was still in play, then I saw the keeper had come out and just thought if I can get it past him and hopefully on target it’ll be a goal. I’m not quite sure how it went in but it did and it was that little bit of luck that…