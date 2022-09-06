‘It Will Be A Difficult Game’ –Bonucci Speaks Ahead Juventus Vs PSG

Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci has disclosed that he expect a difficult game in tonight’s Champions League clash against PSG.

Both teams will be hoping to commence their Champions League campaign on a bright note.

The last time PSG faced Juventus was in the 1996 UEFA Super Cup, with the Bianconeri coming out 9-2 winners. Juventus hold the historical edge in the match-up and have not lost any of their last eight clashes.

PSG goes into the game on the back of a six-game losing streak to Juventus.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, the Italian international stated that Juventus will rise to the challenge.

“I come back with so much enthusiasm and desire to play this kind of games. Few of such special games are played during the year and it’s nice.

“It will be a difficult game in the defensive phase, on an offensive level we can put Paris Saint Germain in difficulty. I remember the match with Manchester City in 2016, we weren’t doing well in the league but we…