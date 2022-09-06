Jabeur Knocks Out Tomljanovic To Book US Open Semi-Finals Berth

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur has booked a place in the semi-finals of the US Open after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Tunisian, runner-up at Wimbledon in July, saw off Australia’s Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in a scrappy encounter.

Jabeur is the first African woman in the Open era to reach the last four in singles at Flushing Meadows.

The 28-year-old will face either home favourite Coco Gauff or France’s Caroline Garcia for a spot in her second major final.

Meanwhile, Sixth-seeded Sabalenka bounced back from a slow start and visits from the trainer to beat No. 19 seed Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the US Open quarterfinals.

Sabalenka continued her mastery at Flushing Meadows over Collins, beating her for the third time at the US Open (2018 and 2021).

