Joshua Replies Fury Over World Title Fight Offer

Anthony Joshua says he would be ready to fight World Boxing Council (WBC) Tyson Fury ‘in December’ after he proposed a “Battle of Britain” heavyweight clash, Sky Sports reports.

Talks had begun to match Fury with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian who defeated Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

But it has emerged that Usyk will not be able to box again this year which leaves Fury looking for an opponent.

The undefeated heavyweight champion now wants that to be Joshua.

“I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting soon within the next few months,” Fury said.

“I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next…