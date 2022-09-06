Lookman Touts Atalanta ‘Work on The Pitch’ In Win Against Monza

Nigeria winger, Ademola Lookman, has been touting his team, Atalanta’s impressive ‘work on the pitch’ in their away win against Monza in Serie A on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Atalanta defeated Monza 2-0 on September 5 at the Stadio Brianteo to move to the top of the Serie A table on 13 points from five games, two points ahead of second and third-placed Napoli and AC Milan, on 11 points apiece.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the first goal of the game in the 57th minute from a Lookman assist. Monza’s Marlon Santos scored an own-goal eight minutes later, deflecting Lookman’s goal-bound shot into the net.

Speaking to Atalanta’s YouTube channel, Lookman says that Atalanta played better in the second half.

“I think we created a lot more chances in the second half and we played a lot better and yeah we won the game,” Lookman said.

“Yeah I’m enjoying it, it’s tough football, but I’m adapting and every single…